Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Rises By 112.8%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,586 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the December 15th total of 11,085 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,362. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Good Times Restaurants worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on GTIM

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants International, Inc (NASDAQ: GTIM) owns, develops, operates and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Good Times Burger & Frozen Custard brand. The company’s restaurants feature a signature menu built around hand-pressed, fresh-never-frozen beef burgers, homemade buns, fresh-cut fries, handcrafted milkshakes and frozen custard desserts. Good Times supplements its core offerings with seasonal items and limited-time promotions designed to appeal to a variety of customer tastes.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Good Times has expanded through a mix of company-owned locations and franchising agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.