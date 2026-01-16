Short Interest in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Grows By 53.4%

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 92,652 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the December 15th total of 60,386 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,344,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,344,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,498. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

