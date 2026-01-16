Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.6150, but opened at $15.27. Sumitomo Chemcl shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 534 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Sumitomo Chemcl to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan’s premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company’s operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT?related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

