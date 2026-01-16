SUNation Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNE) Short Interest Down 38.7% in December

SUNation Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,035 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 53,875 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SUNation Energy Stock Performance

SUNE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.36. SUNation Energy has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $451.70.

Get SUNation Energy alerts:

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. SUNation Energy had a negative net margin of 33.82% and a negative return on equity of 120.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SUNation Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SUNation Energy

About SUNation Energy

(Get Free Report)

SUNation Energy Group, Inc is a Florida-based solar energy company specializing in the design, engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance of photovoltaic solar systems. Headquartered in Boca Raton, the company focuses on delivering turnkey solar solutions for residential and commercial customers. Its integrated service model spans site assessment, system design, installation, interconnection and ongoing performance monitoring.

The company’s product offering includes rooftop and ground-mounted solar arrays, energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SUNation Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNation Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.