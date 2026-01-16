Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -528.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.The business had revenue of $826.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.86 million.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm?based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high?value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi’s strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in?licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto?inflammatory conditions.

See Also

