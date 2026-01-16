F/m High Yield 100 ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:ZTOP)

F/m High Yield 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ZTOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.
NASDAQ ZTOP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039. F/m High Yield 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22.
