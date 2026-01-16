F/m High Yield 100 ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:ZTOP)

F/m High Yield 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ZTOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

F/m High Yield 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ZTOP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039. F/m High Yield 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22.

F/m High Yield 100 ETF Company Profile

Zi Toprun Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We intend to focus our search for a target business in the transportation industry, including businesses involving (i) battery or charging businesses, technology and software, (ii) auto pilot drive and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) related businesses including both hardware and software, and (iii) general microchip design and production and technology.

