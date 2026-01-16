GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Plans $0.17 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1745 per share on Wednesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of YSPY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.02. 35,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,781. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Company Profile
