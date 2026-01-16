Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) CFO Sells 1,550 Shares

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) CFO Cheryl Maguire sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 199,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,690. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Cheryl Maguire sold 7,551 shares of Lsb Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,510.00.

Lsb Industries stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 508,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.84. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.62 million, a PE ratio of -960.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Lsb Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $155.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lsb Industries by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Lsb Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

