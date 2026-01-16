Critical Comparison: Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) and Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Bankshares and Cadence Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Bank 0 9 2 0 2.18

Cadence Bank has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.02%. Given Cadence Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bankshares $55.62 million 1.79 $9.18 million $4.84 9.24 Cadence Bank $2.90 billion 2.80 $523.60 million $2.76 16.15

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and Cadence Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares. Pinnacle Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and Cadence Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bankshares 18.14% 12.94% 1.03% Cadence Bank 18.15% 9.97% 1.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pinnacle Bankshares pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bank pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bank has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Pinnacle Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. Its loan products include residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit. The company also provides credit cards; insurance products, including property and casualty, life, and health; investment and annuity products; and overdraft protection, merchant bankcard processing, cash management, remote deposit capture, night drop, safe deposit boxes, and notary services, as well as telephone, mobile, and online banking services. It operates branches in Amherst County, Bedford County, Campbell County, Pittsylvania County; and the city of Danville, Lynchburg and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company’s products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. Cadence Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

