First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 89462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.