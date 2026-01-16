Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $52.4950. Arcadis shares last traded at $52.4950, with a volume of 1,849 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Arcadis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcadis has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Arcadis Trading Up 11.7%

About Arcadis

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51.

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

