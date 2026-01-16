Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 6150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

Highwood Asset Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$54.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.83.

Highwood Asset Management Company Profile

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments. It holds 100% interest in the Wabsaca River pipeline system, a crude oil sales line with a capacity to deliver 20,000 barrel per day of crude to the Plains Rainbow System in Edmonton, Northern Alberta.

