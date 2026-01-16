Short Interest in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Grows By 148.8%

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,045,951 shares, an increase of 148.8% from the December 15th total of 1,224,395 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,425,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,425,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Australian equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.