Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Strathcona Resources (SCR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Strathcona Resources (TSE: SCR):

1/13/2026 – Strathcona Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$40.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “moderate buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Strathcona Resources was upgraded by analysts at Natl Bk Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/9/2026 – Strathcona Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$36.00.

1/5/2026 – Strathcona Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$38.00 to C$29.00.

12/30/2025 – Strathcona Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$33.00.

12/24/2025 – Strathcona Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$33.00.

12/23/2025 – Strathcona Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$32.00.

12/3/2025 – Strathcona Resources was downgraded by analysts at Natl Bk Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

