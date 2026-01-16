Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Citigroup

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the RV manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WGO. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities set a $40.00 price objective on Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE WGO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.40. 309,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Sara E. Armbruster bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,729.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,935.02. This trade represents a 23.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $294,004.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,379,591.38. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 766 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 825.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,255 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

