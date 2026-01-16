Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 369,209 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the December 15th total of 192,269 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,361 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,361 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Analysis on Coeptis Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Coeptis Therapeutics
Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%
COEP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.71. 53,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,376. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.50. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.
Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.
About Coeptis Therapeutics
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coeptis Therapeutics
- Trump’s crypto czar leaked THIS
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A month before the crash
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.