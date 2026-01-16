Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 369,209 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the December 15th total of 192,269 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,361 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,361 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COEP Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Coeptis Therapeutics comprises 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 0.17% of Coeptis Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COEP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.71. 53,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,376. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.50. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

