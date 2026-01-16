CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,719 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 7,134 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,373 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,373 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHSCM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.93. 13,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,881. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%.

CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCM) is a diversified, global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the company operates two primary business segments: Energy and Ag Business. Through its Energy segment, CHS markets and distributes refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand, and it manages a nationwide network of fuel distribution terminals, convenience stores and retail outlets.

In its Ag Business segment, CHS provides grain marketing, crop nutrients, crop protection products and animal nutrition solutions.

