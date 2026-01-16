Short Interest in Citius Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTOR) Expands By 51.2%

Citius Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 983,877 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 650,544 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 727,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 727,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citius Oncology by 179.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Oncology during the second quarter worth $465,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Citius Oncology by 5,256.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Oncology in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTOR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Citius Oncology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded Citius Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citius Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Citius Oncology Price Performance

Shares of CTOR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. Citius Oncology has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

About Citius Oncology

Citius Oncology, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent CTCL, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company was founded on March 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

