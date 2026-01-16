Investors Buy Large Volume of Chewy Call Options (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 36,620 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 21,615 call options.

NYSE CHWY traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,260,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.56. Chewy has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 56.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Chewy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 40,789 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $1,375,812.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,030.05. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $297,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 229,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,701,908.06. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,809. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5,238.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 31.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

