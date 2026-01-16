Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,579,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 5,310,608 shares.The stock last traded at $38.4750 and had previously closed at $38.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 469.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 173.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the holding company and parent organization of Frontier Communications, a provider of broadband, voice and video services across the United States. Formed in conjunction with the company’s restructuring and corporate spin-off, Frontier Communications Parent oversees the strategic direction and capital allocation for its operating subsidiaries, which deliver telecommunications solutions to residential and business customers.

The company’s operating units design, build and manage a diversified network infrastructure that includes fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), digital subscriber line (DSL) and fixed wireless technologies.

