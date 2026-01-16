Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.42 and last traded at $34.01. Approximately 68,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 135,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIIN shares. Weiss Ratings cut Insteel Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $655.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.97.

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Insteel Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and distribution of welded-wire reinforcement, cut-and-bent reinforcement and related accessories for concrete walls, floors and columns. Its products are employed across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, providing structural strength and dimensional stability in poured concrete applications.

Key product lines include truss mats—prefabricated, ladder-like assemblies of welded wire designed for rapid placement—and custom cut-and-bent wire assemblies that meet specific engineering requirements.

