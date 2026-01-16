Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.0250. 3,841,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 13,122,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9301.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 15.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $775.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Mark Briffa sold 86,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $106,779.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 866,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,004.10. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meaghan Danielle Wells sold 47,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $58,475.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 526,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,550.82. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 350.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 237,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc is a membership-driven private aviation company that provides on-demand charter flights and flight card services to corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals. The company operates a combination of owned and managed aircraft, including turboprops and light to midsize jets, and supplements its fleet through a network of partner operators. Its digital platform allows members to book flights, manage itineraries and access empty-leg opportunities with real-time pricing and availability.

Through tiered membership programs, Wheels Up offers flexible access to private air travel without the long-term commitments typically associated with fractional ownership.

