Short Interest in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB) Decreases By 38.1%

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 83,360 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 134,637 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Price Performance
Shares of CGIB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.47. 26,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. Capital Group International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $27.23.
Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged)
About Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged)
The Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (CGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high-level of current income and capital preservation by actively investing in global debt securities with broad credit ratings and maturities. CGIB was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.
