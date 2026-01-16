Short Interest in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB) Decreases By 38.1%

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 83,360 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 134,637 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 55,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CGIB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.47. 26,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. Capital Group International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,477,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) by 116.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) by 42,260.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) by 599.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter.

The Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (CGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high-level of current income and capital preservation by actively investing in global debt securities with broad credit ratings and maturities. CGIB was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

