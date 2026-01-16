Jupiter Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Jupiter token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $641.89 million and $22.78 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,793.02 or 0.99857235 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,863,982,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,327,777 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupiterexchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,863,982,931.275543 with 3,190,419,072.66 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.21857714 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 788 active market(s) with $22,921,706.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

