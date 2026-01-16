Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP) Short Interest Up 73.8% in December

Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,377 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the December 15th total of 10,576 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,951 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,951 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 23.43% of Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTOP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. 341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839. Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $5.13 million, a PE ratio of -603.12 and a beta of 2.73.

Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.6862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 238.0%. Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41,620.00%.

The Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. BTOP was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

