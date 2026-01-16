Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP) Short Interest Up 73.8% in December

Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOPGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,377 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the December 15th total of 10,576 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,951 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOPFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 23.43% of Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTOP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. 341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839. Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $5.13 million, a PE ratio of -603.12 and a beta of 2.73.

Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.6862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 238.0%. Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41,620.00%.

About Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. BTOP was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

