AI Companions Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $114.75 Million (AIC)

AI Companions (AIC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One AI Companions token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Companions has a total market cap of $114.75 million and $3.62 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AI Companions has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AI Companions Token Profile

AI Companions’ launch date was September 9th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AI Companions is medium.com/@aicompanions. The Reddit community for AI Companions is https://reddit.com/r// and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions.

Buying and Selling AI Companions

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.11198755 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $4,479,342.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Companions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Companions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

