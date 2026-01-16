Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.0898 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $97.24 million and $11.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00004467 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,847,624 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.?Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.?The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

