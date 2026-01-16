Bitcicoin (BITCI) Trading Up 0% This Week

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $2.90 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcicoin Profile

BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

