Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/6/2026 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $199.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/27/2025 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/22/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $174.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Diamondback Energy was given a new $194.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

12/8/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $222.00 to $219.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $52,382,243.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,044,864 shares in the company, valued at $144,828,599.04. This trade represents a 26.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub?basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

