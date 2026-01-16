TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TOYO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised TOYO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TOYO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TOYO opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TOYO has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

TOYO Co Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. The company was founded on November 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

