Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $479,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 893.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $330.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $346.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 162.59% and a net margin of 19.47%.The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.45.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

