Short Interest in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Rises By 157.4%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,411 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the December 15th total of 13,371 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NANR stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.