Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) dropped 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 6,299,879 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 1,088,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Positive Sentiment: Solid liquidity and very low leverage: the company reports a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity of 0.01, which gives Belo Sun runway to manage legal or permitting delays without immediate financing pressure.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Belo Sun Mining ( TSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider La Mancha Investments S.À R.L. purchased 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$38,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,322,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,263,298.24. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp acquired 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 88,322,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,263,298.24. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. Insiders have purchased 507,000 shares of company stock worth $162,240 over the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

