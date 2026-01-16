Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Lowered to “Equal Weight” Rating by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $374.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $326.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $374.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.88.

Penumbra Stock Up 11.8%

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $350.53 on Thursday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $221.26 and a 12-month high of $352.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 300 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $90,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,159,098.68. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $4,632,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 258,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,818,234.84. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,144 shares of company stock worth $10,260,127. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Penumbra by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific has agreed to acquire Penumbra in a cash-and-stock transaction that values Penumbra at about $14.5 billion, providing a significant premium to the prior market price and driving the stock higher. Read More.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra’s technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra’s portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

