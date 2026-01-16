Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,777 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Oracle comprises approximately 0.5% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,588 shares of company stock worth $33,155,596. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $189.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.49. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $545.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.