Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,777 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Oracle comprises approximately 0.5% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,588 shares of company stock worth $33,155,596. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Massive contract/backlog (RPO) expansion — Oracle reported a surging RPO (~$523B, up sharply YoY), which gives multi?year revenue visibility tied to cloud and AI deals that support long?term growth expectations. Will Oracle’s RPO Expansion Strengthen Long-Term Revenue Outlook?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support/valuation view — Several analysts (KeyBanc cited) argue the post?selloff valuation looks attractive and see substantial upside, which can attract bargain hunters and stabilise the share base. Oracle seen as ‘undervalued’ after recent sell-off, KeyBanc says
- Positive Sentiment: End-market validation for AI infrastructure — Coverage noting Meta Compute and continued hyperscale demand supports the bull case that Oracle’s AI/cloud investments can pay off over time. Oracle: Meta Compute Reaffirms Bullish Thesis
- Neutral Sentiment: Nashville HQ rollout mixed — Oracle is expanding headcount plans in Nashville but reporting recruitment struggles; this signals execution friction on the corporate side but is not an immediate financial threat. Oracle struggles to attract workers to Nashville ‘world HQ’—even with a 2-million-square-foot office and Larry Ellison’s favorite restaurant
- Negative Sentiment: Bondholder lawsuit over $18B debt sale — A proposed class action alleges Oracle misled note buyers about the need to raise significant debt for AI infrastructure; this is the single largest near?term catalyst driving share weakness. Oracle sued by bondholders over losses tied to AI buildout
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud notices and investigations — Law firms (Robbins, Schall, Portnoy) have opened probes and offered investor opt?in actions, increasing legal risk, potential discovery costs and reputational pressure. Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Securities Class Action Against Oracle Corporation
- Negative Sentiment: Bond?market stress / debt risk concerns — Commentary notes rising debt risk and strained sentiment in the bond market that could widen ORCL’s funding costs or weigh on investor confidence while heavy capex continues. Oracle’s AI Story Is Under Attack — Debt Risk Hits Crisis-Era Highs
- Negative Sentiment: High?profile short / investor skepticism — Notable short interest (Michael Burry) and reports citing concerns over aggressive AI spending amplify downside risk and volatility. Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Betting Against Oracle Stock. What You Need to Know About The Bear Case For ORCL.
Oracle Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $189.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.49. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $545.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
