Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,168,000 after buying an additional 229,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,771,000 after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 16.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after purchasing an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP Donna Morris sold 9,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $1,127,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 536,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,459,339.28. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,702 shares of company stock worth $13,761,381. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Walmart
Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: BTIG and Telsey reaffirmed buy/outperform ratings (price targets above current levels), and several firms have raised targets — reinforcing bullish sentiment and helping lift the stock. Walmart Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic tech partnerships: Ongoing collaboration with Google (Alphabet) and AI integrations (OpenAI/ChatGPT) are being credited with improving digital capabilities and potential sales/monetization upside. Walmart: Alphabet Partnership Drives Stock To Record Valuation Premium
- Positive Sentiment: Financial-services upside: Walmart?backed fintech OnePay reached a reported $4B valuation — a sign that non?retail initiatives could add growth/fee revenue. Walmart-backed Fintech OnePay Achieves $4 Billion Valuation Milestone
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry positioning: Coverage notes Walmart is closing Amazon’s online gap and benefits from scale/omnichannel strength — supportive fundamental context but not an immediate catalyst. Amazon and Walmart Swap Scripts as Retail’s Agentic Future Looms
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum coverage: Positive momentum pieces and style?score writeups highlight WMT’s strength, supporting flows but these are informational rather than company?specific catalysts. Here’s Why Walmart (WMT) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Two executive vice presidents (Donna Morris and Daniel Danker) disclosed sizable sales (roughly $1.13M and $0.525M) of WMT stock on Jan. 14 — raises short?term sentiment concerns even though filings show they retain large holdings. EVP Donna Morris sale (SEC filing) EVP Daniel Danker sale (SEC filing)
- Negative Sentiment: Leadership change: Kathryn McLay, CEO of Walmart International, will step down (staying through Q1) — introduces near?term execution and succession risk for an important segment. Walmart International CEO McLay to Depart
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/tax uncertainty: India’s top court is set to rule on taxation related to the Flipkart/Tiger Global sale to Walmart — a potentially precedent?setting decision that could affect cash flows or create contingent liabilities. India court to rule on Tiger Global’s 2018 deal with Walmart
Walmart Stock Performance
Walmart stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $950.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.34.
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Walmart
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
