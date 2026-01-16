Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $250,911.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,585 shares in the company, valued at $467,876.15. This represents a 34.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $300.76 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $263.14 and a 52 week high of $316.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.84. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.