Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Acquired by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,288,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $759.35 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $806.99. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $756.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $731.20.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

