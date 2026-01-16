Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Williams Trading set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 426.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.50%.Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $731,829.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,185.60. The trade was a 13.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $65,517.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 104,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,602.72. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 264,329 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

