aPriori (APR) Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week

aPriori (APR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One aPriori token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aPriori has a market capitalization of $25.97 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of aPriori was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aPriori has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

aPriori Token Profile

aPriori’s launch date was October 8th, 2025. aPriori’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 tokens. The official website for aPriori is apr.io. aPriori’s official Twitter account is @apriori.

aPriori Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aPriori (APR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. aPriori has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 185,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of aPriori is 0.13140135 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $10,891,801.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apr.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aPriori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aPriori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aPriori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

