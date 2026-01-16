LimeWire (LMWR) Trading 32% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, LimeWire has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,217,983 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 440,217,983.61402554 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.04260912 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,598,914.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

