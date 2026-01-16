AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.5455.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Melius upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 348,955 shares in the company, valued at $68,531,272.45. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,378 shares of company stock worth $32,471,654. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $214.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $215.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.50%.AMETEK's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

