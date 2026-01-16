Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,071,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,527 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust makes up 1.8% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $108,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,813,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $690,507,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,578,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,903,000 after buying an additional 176,613 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,264,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,109,000 after acquiring an additional 344,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,712,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,700,000 after acquiring an additional 82,312 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $113.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2%

FRT opened at $101.80 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

