PGGM Investments Has $56.54 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,619,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,359 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $56,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,969,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,589,000 after buying an additional 213,267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $485,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $23.52.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -418.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Baird R W cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

