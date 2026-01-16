Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,386 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the December 15th total of 16,002 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,936 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,936 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Trading Up 1.0%

OTCMKTS NPSCY opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -235.56 and a beta of 0.75.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation is a major Japanese steel producer formed in 2012 through the merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates integrated steelmaking and rolling facilities and is widely recognized as one of the largest steel manufacturers in Japan and among the leading producers globally. Its business scope spans primary steel production, downstream processing, and a range of steel-related engineering and service activities.

The company’s product offering includes a broad portfolio of steel products such as hot- and cold-rolled flat products, plates, pipes and tubes, coated steels, stainless and specialty steels, and high-strength steels tailored for automotive, machinery, construction, energy and infrastructure applications.

