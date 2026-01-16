American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,537 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the December 15th total of 3,094 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. American Century Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $281.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Get American Century Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of American Century Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,554,000. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $352,000.

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (ACLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent model. ACLC was launched on Jul 13, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.