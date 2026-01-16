MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in December

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,322 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 15,271 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Up 4.8%

MGYOY stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Get MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság alerts:

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS: MGYOY) is a Hungary?based integrated oil and gas company engaged in exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of hydrocarbons. Its upstream activities encompass exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. In its downstream segment, MOL operates refineries and a network of service stations under the MOL and Slovnaft brands, supplying fuels, lubricants and speciality petrochemical products to industrial and retail customers.

The company’s petrochemicals division manufactures olefins, polyolefins and other chemical intermediates for use in plastics, packaging and automotive components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.