Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 91.20 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Paragon Banking Group had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 905.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 842.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 871.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 650.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 981.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 785 per share, for a total transaction of £237,698. Also, insider Richard Woodman purchased 18,436 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 785 per share, with a total value of £144,722.60. Insiders purchased a total of 63,716 shares of company stock valued at $50,362,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 975 to GBX 1,050 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Shore Capital raised Paragon Banking Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,016.50.

Paragon Banking Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

Its operations are organised into two lending divisions and lending is funded largely by retail deposits.

