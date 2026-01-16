GateToken Price Reaches $10.34 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One GateToken token can now be bought for $10.34 or 0.00010843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $4.34 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 115,180,573 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatelayer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 115,180,573.04885802. The last known price of GateToken is 10.3609377 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $4,665,661.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

