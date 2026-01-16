Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.81 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $60.93 million and $2.81 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00014417 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00004491 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00001809 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00002597 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000498 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.